Aaron Judge and Juan Soto Proving to Be Historic Duo For New York Yankees
The New York Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox 10-2 on Wednesday night in what proved to be a historic night for Yankees star Aaron Judge. The slugger, who is the frontrunner for American League MVP, went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run. That home run was the 300th of his career, marking the quickest that any player has ever gotten to 300 homers.
Juan Soto also homered, which was his 34th of the year.
While Judge was making individual history, he and Soto were making history as a duo as well, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are the first pair of teammates with 30+ HR and 100+ walks each within their team’s first 122 games of a season
The duo has been everything that the Yankees could have hoped for when they acquired Soto in an offseason trade from the San Diego Padres. In addition to his 34 homers, he's got a .307 batting average and a .438 on-base percentage. Judge is hitting .333. Both players are carrying OPS's over 1.000.
New York has a 72-50 record and is currently leading the American League East by 0.5 games over the Baltimore Orioles.
New York will be off on Thursday before heading to Detroit to take on the Tigers for a weekend series. Gerrit Cole will be on the mound for New York. He's 3-2 with a 4.70 ERA. The Tigers haven't named a starter yet but it's quite possible they go with a bullpen game.
