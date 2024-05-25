Aaron Judge Joins True New York Yankees Legends in Record Books
The New York Yankees routed the San Diego Padres on Friday night, 8-0, at Petco Park.
The red-hot Yankees have now won three straight games and have the best record in the American League at 36-17, while the Padres are back to .500 at 27-27.
Juan Soto went 2-for-4 with a home run against his old team, while Giancarlo Stanton also hit a home run. Aaron Judge homered as well. It was his 16th of the year and was his second in as many days.
After a slow start, Judge has put together a historic month of May, aligning himself with some of the biggest legends in organizational history.
Per Baseball Reference on social media:
Every @Yankees player to have 10+ HR & 10+ doubles in a single calendar month:
— Aaron Judge
— Babe Ruth
— Lou Gehrig
— Joe DiMaggio
— Jason Giambi
The Yankees still have several games left to play in May, so Judge can easily add more to his stat sheet as well. The 2022 MVP of the American League also has 37 RBI and is now hitting .275 for the year.
Lifetime, he's a .281 hitter who has popped 273 homers. He is a multi-time All-Star and the face of the Yankees franchise at the age of 32.
The Yankees and Padres will play each other again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 9:40 p.m. ET.
Marcus Stroman will pitch for New York against veteran righty Dylan Cease. Stroman is 3-2 with a 3.05 ERA while Cease is 5-3 with a 3.05 as well.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.