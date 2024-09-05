Another Dynamic Performance Helps Corbin Carroll Make Arizona Diamondbacks History

Most career games with at least 1 RBI and multiple stolen bases in @Dbacks franchise history (1998-):

8- Corbin Carroll (Via doing so Wednesday vs SFG)

8- Tony Womack

6- Paul Goldschmidt

4- AJ Pollock

3- Eric Byrnes

3- Chris Young

3- Chris Owings

3- Jarrod Dyson

3- Jake McCarthy pic.twitter.com/1ibUCIfYYV