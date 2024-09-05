Another Dynamic Performance Helps Corbin Carroll Make Arizona Diamondbacks History
Corbin Carroll's bat has been among the most dangerous in all of baseball over the past few weeks, but his skill tree reaches far beyond hitting homers.
The Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder was all over the box score in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the San Francisco Giants. He drew a walk and scored in the first inning, stole a base in the second, then notched an RBI single and another stolen base in the eighth.
According to TSN's StatsCentre, that was Carroll's eighth career game with multiple stolen bases and at least one RBI, which ties him for the most such performances in Diamondbacks franchise history. Tony Womack previously owned sole possession of the record, also achieving the feat eight times between 1999 to 2003.
Paul Goldschmidt ranks third on the list with six of those games. AJ Pollock did so four times, but no one else has done so more than three times.
Carroll is now on a 14-game hitting streak, batting .299 with a 1.063 OPS since July 26. The 24-year-old is fresh off winning NL Player of the Month, racking up 11 home runs and 24 RBI in August.
But for as dominant as he was at the plate last month, he only managed to steal two bases in 27 games. That's a far cry from the production he was putting up on the basepaths in 2023, when he stole 54 bases in 155 games, although his four stolen bases in September have him up to 26 in 2024.
Carroll won NL Rookie of the Year last season, batting .285 with 25 home runs, 76 RBI, an .868 OPS and a 5.4 WAR. He may only be hitting .234 with 19 home runs, 66 RBI, a .748 OPS and a 2.4 WAR so far this year, but he is on track to lead the National League in triples for the second season in a row.
The Diamondbacks and Giants are set to close out their divisional series at 3:45 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.