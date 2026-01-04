Former 3-Year Mariners Hurler Announces Signing With Rival Angels

Now that the Seattle Mariners are American League West champions, their division rivals will try anything to take them down.

In the case of the Los Angeles Angels, that evidently meant bringing in a former Mariners reliever to see what he's still got after a brutal year that saw him get non-tendered in November.

Tayler Saucedo, a five-year major league veteran who spent the last three years with the Mariners, announced on his Instagram page on Friday that he'd signed with the Angels.

Angels bring in Saucedo as left-handed bullpen depth

Apr 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Tayler Saucedo (60) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

It would seem logical for the Angels to give Saucedo no more than a minor-league deal, based on his 7.43 ERA in 10 games last season. We've yet to receive confirmation about the type of deal he's signed, so that's a guess, not a report.

But Saucedo's first two years as a Mariner were far more productive, suggesting that he could be a steal.

In 2023, Saucedo pitched to a 3.59 ERA in a career-high 47 2/3 innings, making him a more-than-worthy addition for Seattle after he was waived by both the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets in the offseason.

Saucedo then doubled down on his success in 2024 with a 3.49 ERA in 38 2/3 innings, while also increasing his strikeout rate from 20.8% to 22.9%.

Everything cratered this past season and the Mariners wound up burning Saucedo's last minor-league option, and even with the left-handed side of the bullpen short-handed to start the offseason, Seattle didn't see fit to keep him around.

The Angels aren't likely the No. 1 or 2 team the Mariners are afraid of usurping them at the top of the division. One could make the case that the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, and even Athletics all have better rosters on paper. And adding Saucedo alone likely isn't going to change things.

However, Major League Baseball is brutally competitive at all times, and one never knows when Saucedo might come back to bite the Mariners in a big spot.

