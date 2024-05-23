Fastball

Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker Continues Historic Slugging at Dodger Stadium

Christian Walker hit his 14th career bomb at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, making the Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman one of the park's best visiting home run hitters ever.

May 22, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium.
For all the slugging the Los Angeles Dodgers have done this season, one man seems to enjoy playing in their home ballpark more than anyone else.

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run against the Dodgers on Wednesday night, helping to lift his team to a series-clinching 6-0 victory. His 417-foot bomb to center purely served as insurance, but it also helped the veteran slugger make history.

It was Walker's 14th career home run at Dodger Stadium, all of which have come since 2018. That's three more than any other visiting player in that time, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

Looking past which jersey a player has worn, Walker's 14 home runs are tied for the second-most in anyone's first 40 career games at Dodger Stadium.

Cody Bellinger owns the record with 15. Walker is joined by former D-Backs first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on the list of five players with 14, alongside Max Muncy, Corey Seager and Dave Kingman – another regular visitor. Walker has one game left to tie Bellinger's record, although the Diamondbacks won't return to Elysian Park until July 2.

On top of all that, the Diamondbacks noted that Walker is averaging one home run for every 8.9 at-bats at Dodgers stadium. That is the best mark of any hitter ever, regardless of affiliation, minimum 100 at-bats.

Walker is a .312 hitter with a 1.040 OPS for his career at Dodger Stadium. Overall, he is a .250 lifetime hitter with a .789 career OPS.

Between 2022 and 2023, Walker racked up 69 home runs, 197 RBI and an 8.8 WAR. So far this season, the 33-year-old is hitting .257 with 10 home runs, 32 RBI, an .816 OPS and a 1.7 WAR.

Walker and the Diamondbacks are currently sitting two games below .500. They will get a chance to turn that around following an off-day Thursday, as they are set to open up a home series against the last-place Miami Marlins on Friday.

