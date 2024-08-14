Arizona Diamondbacks Outfielder on Historic Hot Streak as Team Moves into Stretch Run
The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night, 4-3, courtesy of a two-run bottom of the ninth inning.
Jake McCarthy provided the heroics with a walk-off single as part of a 3-for-5 day at the plate. The win moved the Diamondbacks to 68-53 on the season. Arizona is scorching hot, having now won nine of its last 10 games. They are tied with the San Diego Padres for the top wild card spot in the National League and both teams trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by just 3.5 games in the National League West.
After getting to the World Series in 2023, the D'Backs started out incredibly disappointing this year, but they have re-emerged in a big way thanks to All-Star play from Ketel Marte. Corbin Carroll has raised his average to .219 after a dreadful start to the year and offseason signing Eduardo Rodriguez is finally in the rotation after dealing with injury most of the year as well.
And McCarthy is on a historic hot streak himself, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Jake McCarthy has 15 RBI in his last 6 games
only D-backs player with more in a 6-game span:
1999 Steve Finley: 18
only other with 15: 1999 Matt Williams
The 27-year-old speedster is hitting .311 this season with six home runs, 40 RBI and 17 stolen bases. He's also put together a robust a .838 OPS.
The No. 39 pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, McCarthy made his debut in 2021. He's a .276 hitter lifetime.
The Diamondbacks and Rockies will play again on Wednesday afternoon at 3:40 p.m. ET.
