Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith Rewrites History Books By Belting 3 Home Runs
Entering Sunday night's showdown with the Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Pavin Smith had recorded just four home runs at the MLB level in 2024.
The 28-year-old very nearly matched that total in one game, powering his team to a blowout victory with a breakout performance at the plate.
It all started in the second inning, when Smith crushed one off the foul pole in right for a three-run home run. Smith stayed hot when he got another go in the third, this time sending a 372-foot line drive to left-center for a grand slam.
Smith's seven RBI to that point were the most through three innings in Diamondbacks history, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs. Both home runs came off of future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander too, resulting in the 41-year-old ace's worst stat line since 2017.
The barrage didn't stop there either, as Smith led off the fifth with a solo homer to right.
That put Smith on the precipice of a home run cycle, although he struck out with one man on in the seventh. Smith got one more plate appearance in the top of the ninth – albeit with the bases empty – and he drew a walk.
Still, Smith ended the contest 3-for-4 with eight RBI. That put Smith one RBI off the Diamondbacks' single-game franchise record, which was set by Erubiel Durazo back in 2002, all while Arizona locked up the 12-6 win.
Smith and Chris Iannetta are now the only other Arizona players to reach eight RBI in one game.
Smith boosted his batting average by 23 points and his OPS by 138 points on Sunday. He is now batting .270 with seven home runs, 26 RBI and a .905 OPS through 44 games this season.
Since serving as an everyday player for the D-Backs in 2021, Smith has appeared in an average of just 62 MLB games a year. Outside of a wrist injury that cost him some time in 2022, that demotion has been largely performance-based, as he has gotten sent down to the minors on multiple occasions.
After the fireworks display he put on Sunday night, Smith may have earned himself more at-bats down the stretch this season.
The Diamondbacks currently hold the second NL Wild Card spot, boasting a 1.5-game lead over the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets. All Arizona needs to do to return to the playoffs is avoid falling behind both of those teams, which could be easier said than done.
After taking Monday off, the Diamondbacks will open a two-game set against the Texas Rangers, who they lost to in the 2023 World Series. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 9:40 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.