Atlanta Braves Ace Max Fried Takes Historic Beating in NL Wild Card Series
The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the MLB postseason on Wednesday night, and Max Fried may have made his final appearance for the club.
The 30-year-old All-Star didn't exactly go out on a high note, either.
Fried found himself in trouble from the very start of Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres, giving up a leadoff single to Luis Arraez. Fernando Tatis Jr. was up next, and he got credit for a single as well after sending a line drive right off Fried's hip.
After a brief injury delay, Fried stayed in the game and worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam without allowing any damage. He wouldn't be so lucky in the second.
Fried retired the first two batters of the frame, but then gave up six hits in a row. That two-out rally earned the Padres a spot in the history books, all while making it a 5-1 ballgame.
Manager Brian Snitker gave Fried the hook soon after that meltdown, and his night was cut short. He allowed five earned runs and eight hits in just 2.0 innings of work.
As noted by Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Fried is the first Braves pitcher to allow at least five runs and eight hits in a playoff start of 2.0 or fewer innings since Kevin Milwood in Game 2 of the 1999 World Series.
Milwood faced three batters in the third inning that night, though, and one of the five runs he allowed was unearned. That makes Fried the only pitcher in franchise history to allow five-plus earned runs and eight-plus hits in the first two innings of a postseason game.
There have been 25 instances of a Braves starting pitcher giving up at least five earned runs in a playoff start, per StatMuse. Atlanta is now 3-22 in those games, having lost 5-4 on Wednesday.
Fried went 11-10 with a 3.25 ERA, 1.164 WHIP and 3.5 WAR across 29 starts in 2024, leading the league with two complete games and one shutout. The three-time Gold Glove winner and 2022 NL Cy Young runner-up also made his second All-Star appearance this summer.
The left-hander played this season on an expiring contract, so he is slated to hit free agency in one month's time. By all accounts, Fried is expected to be one of the most sought-after starting pitchers on the market, and it remains to be seen if the Braves will be able to retain him.
While Fried and the Braves set their sights on the offseason, the Padres will move on to the NLDS and face the Los Angeles Dodgers.
