Predicting Next Big Move For Mets, Athletics After Jeff McNeil Trade

Monday's trade shipping Jeff McNeil from the New York Mets to the Athletics was one every neutral baseball fan should enjoy, because it's clear why both teams did it.

For the A's, McNeil plugs a longstanding hole at second base while bringing a valuable veteran presence to a young team looking to take a big step forward into playoff contention. Meanwhile, the Mets cleared a bit of salary, and without redundancy to worry about with newcomer Marcus Semien at the keystone, they can focus on adding one more big bat.

It's also easy to see a path forward for both teams to have A-plus offseasons. Here, then, are moves we believe each team will make to solidify their rosters before spring training.

Mets sign OF Kyle Tucker

With the loss of McNeil, the deed is now done. The Mets have purged the roster of their four longest-tenured players, having traded Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers and allowed Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz to walk in free agency.

It's time for the Mets to exercise their spending power, which they've held off doing for the most part. And seeing as no team has yet stepped up and delivered a $300 million-plus contract to four-time All-Star Kyle Tucker, why shouldn't New York throw its hat into the ring?

Mets fans were furious when Díaz and Alonso signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles on back-to-back days. This would not only go a long way toward earning David Stearns those fans' forgiveness, but it would complete the transformation of this lineup into something totally new, and arguably more powerful.

Athletics trade for Marlins SP Edward Cabrera

Aug 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera (27) pitches in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The obvious need for the A's at this point is starting pitching, but acquiring it is a difficult task. Veterans won't be itching to come to West Sacramento after seeing what Sutter Health Park did to ERAs this year, and trades don't feel likely unless pitchers come with several years of control.

Cabrera, though, could be the lone exception. He's under contract through 2028, and he just eclipsed 100 innings at long last, proving he can be the durable starter the A's need.

Miami and the A's have also made two notable trades in the last five years -- Starling Marte for Jesús Luzardo in 2021 and A.J. Puk for J.J. Bleday in 2023.

The A's won't want to give up Leo De Vries, and pitching prospects likely won't be their first choice to surrender, given the ugly state of their current rotation. Would a combination of outfielder Henry Bolte and third baseman Henry White get close to a deal? If not, the A's could consider dealing Braden Nett or first-round pick Jamie Arnold, though the latter feels a bit too steep.

