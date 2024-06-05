Atlanta Braves' Lefty Continues Great Run, Puts Up Historic Numbers vs. Red Sox
The Atlanta Braves took game one of a brief two-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night at Fenway Park, winning by a score of 8-3.
In the win, lefty Max Fried continued his great run by going 7.0 innings and allowing two earned runs on just four hits. He walked only one, struck out 13 and threw 70 of his 103 pitches for strikes.
With the performance, he's now 6-2 with a 2.93 ERA. The free-agent-to-be is certainly setting himself up for a nice payday and his big outings are needed in the absences of Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr., who are out for the season.
Furthermore, Fried joined multiple groups of rare baseball history on Tuesday.
Via the @jayhaykid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast:
Max Fried joins Warren Spahn, Denny Lemaster and Charlie Leibrandt as the only lefties in Braves history with a 13+ strikeout game
And this one...
Max Fried joins Roger Clemens, Mike Mussina, Johan Santana, Félix Hernández, David Price and Tyler Glasnow as pitchers to have a start against the Red Sox with 13+ K and 1/0 BB in the Wild Card Era
The 30-year-old Fried is 68-28 in his career with a 3.02 ERA. He was an instrumental part of the Braves winning the 2021 World Series and will look to help them do the same thing this season.
The two teams will wrap up the quick two-game set on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:35 p.m. ET.
Spencer Schwellenbach pitches for Atlanta against Nick Pivetta for the Sox.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.