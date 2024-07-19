Blue Jays Need Historic Second Half to Have Chance at Playoffs in 2024
The Toronto Blue Jays went 89-73 a season ago and earned the No. 3 wild card spot in the American League playoff picture.
If the Jays wanted to get to that same point this season, they'd need to put up a historic second half, which seems unlikely.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Stumbling badly in the unofficial 1st half of 2024, the #BlueJays enter their last 66 games looking highly unlikely to reach the postseason. To even repeat last year's 89-73 Wild Card record, they'd need to top all the marks on this franchise list of post-All Star Break fortunes
In order to get to 89-73, the Jays would need to go 45-21 (.681), which would be the best second half in team history. The Jays seem likely to sell at the impending trade deadline, which will greatly reduce the chances of that happening. Toronto could trade starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and a group of relievers, including Yimi Garcia. If they want to really shed money off the books, they could deal pitcher Chris Bassitt as well.
It's a disappointing turn for the Blue Jays, who were supposed to be the "it-team" a few years ago. Armed with young stars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, they were supposed to have a significant championship window, but if they sell, that window appears closed.
Bichette and Guerrero Jr. are both free agents after 2025 and decisions on their futures are likely coming in the offseason.
Toronto opens up the second half of play on Friday against the Detroit Tigers at 7:07 p.m. ET.
