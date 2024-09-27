Bobby Witt Jr. of Kansas City Royals Enters Final Weekend of Season Looking For History

Most hits - Season by an AL (primary) shortstop 24 or younger:

215- Alex Rodriguez (1996)

213- Tony Fernandez (1986)

213- Rodriguez (1998)

211- Cal Ripken Jr. (1983)

209- @Royals Bobby Witt Jr. (2024 via his RBI single today)

209- Harvey Kuenn (1953)

209- Nomar Garciaparra (1997)