Bobby Witt Jr. of Kansas City Royals Enters Final Weekend of Season Looking For History
An already incredible season has a chance to turn historic for Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr.
With 209 hits under his belt this season, Witt Jr. needs seven more over his final three games to set the single-season mark for most hits by an American League shortstop 24 years old or younger.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most hits - Season by an AL (primary) shortstop 24 or younger:
215- Alex Rodriguez (1996)
213- Tony Fernandez (1986)
213- Rodriguez (1998)
211- Cal Ripken Jr. (1983)
209- @Royals Bobby Witt Jr. (2024 via his RBI single today)
209- Harvey Kuenn (1953)
209- Nomar Garciaparra (1997)
Witt Jr. has made an unbelievable impact on the Royals this season, with the team nearing its first playoff berth since 2015. The All-Star is closing in on his first batting title with a .332 average. He also has 32 homers, 109 RBI and 31 stolen bases. In addition to his hit total, he is one of two players in baseball history to go 20/20 in his first three seasons (Julio Rodriguez).
The 24-year-old is expected to finish in the top three of American League MVP voting alongside Aaron Judge and Juan Soto (Yankees).
With three games left in the regular season, the Royals are 3.0 games ahead of the Minnesota Twins for a playoff spot. A win or a Twins loss on Friday would clinch the Royals a playoff berth.
Kansas City is tied with the Tigers so once they clinch, they'll be playing for seeding.
The Royals finish out the regular season with the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta.
