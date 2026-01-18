Marlins Struck Gold, Landed MLB's Next Superstar Slugger

The Miami Marlins are seemingly attempting to build a contending team through the farm system.

Over the past year or two, they've blown up their big-league roster and added a lot of minor league talent. This talent is slowly working to the big leagues, but the front office is still adding quite a bit of talent to the farm system.

The Marlins were some of the biggest winners from MLB's international free agency. Per MLB Pipeline, the Marlins signed 17-year-old shortstop prospect Santiago Solarte in international free agency.

Santiago Solarte could be the next star Marlins slugger

"As with most hitters his size, Solarte will have to learn how to leverage his long limbs into making consistent contact. But when he does, the left-handed hitter has routinely made loud impact, producing exit velocities that have climbed as high as the range of 110 mph," MLB Pipeline's scouting department wrote. "It’s near top-of-the-scale raw power for Solarte, who has a unique setup in that he keeps his front shoulder closed off before ripping his bat through the zone. It’s all very fundamentally sound offensively at this stage, which when meshed with his ability to recognize pitches and his premium work ethic, has clubs supremely excited about what his profile could look like down the line."

Solarte is MLB Pipeline's 16th ranked prospect in this winter's international free agency class. But even that ranking feels a bit low for the supremely talented slugger.

Solarte is one of the bigger prospects in the league, standing at 6 foot 5 inches and weighing over 200 pounds. As a result, he has incredible raw power with the ability to generate batted balls over 110 miles per hour.

He might not project as a shortstop down the line because of his size, but right now, he has the speed and athleticism to pull it off.

His bat is his best trait, though there are question marks around his bat to ball skills. Either way, his potential is through the roof. If he can put all the pieces together, he could be MLB's next superstar.

