Boston Red Sox' All-Star Hopeful Joins Ty Cobb and Shoeless Joe Jackson in Rare History
The Boston Red Sox lost to the New York Yankees 8-1 on Friday night at Fenway Park. The loss dropped the Red Sox to 35-35 on the year through 70 games. The Yankees became the first team in baseball to reach 50 wins with the victory.
In the loss, Red Sox' outfielder Jarren Duran continued to make an impact, going 1-for-3 with two walks. He's hitting .273 for the year with an OPS of .809 and he's angling to make his first career All-Star Game as well.
Friday night's stats just added onto the historic start to his season, as he's done something not done since the days of Shoeless Joe Jackson and Ty Cobb.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media before the game on Friday:
Jarren Duran has 20 doubles, 10 triples and 15 stolen bases through the @RedSox first 69 games in 2024.
The only other LHB in the modern era to reach each of those marks in fewer than 70 team games in a season are Ty Cobb (1911 & 1917) and Shoeless Joe Jackson (1912).
Duran's breakout this year is a continuation of what he did for most of the year last year as well. After hitting .295 in 102 games last year, Duran has put together this season despite several injuries in the lineup around him. Triston Casas is on the 60-day IL, Masataka Yoshida and Tyler O'Neill have both been on the IL and Trevor Story is out for the season.
Duran made his major league debut in 2021 and is in his fourth major league season. The Red Sox and Yankees play again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET.
