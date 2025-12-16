Mariners Finalize Signing That Boosts Catching Depth

The Seattle Mariners have some important decisions to make about the future of their roster. They were able to keep Josh Naylor around, but Jorge Polanco departed for the New York Mets in free agency.

The Mariners also had to give up top catching prospect Harry Ford to land left-hander Jose Ferrer from the Washington Nationals. So, they needed some catching depth and somebody to back up Cal Raleigh on occasion.

On Sunday, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reported that the Mariners were close to a one-year deal with veteran backup catcher Andrew Knizner. On Tuesday, that deal was finalized.

Mariners Latest Signing Improves Catching Depth

Sep 24, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Andrew Knizner (21) rounds second base on his triple against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Knizner began his Major League career in 2019 with the St. Louis Cardinals and was their backup catcher until 2023. Since then, he has bounced around organizations, spending time with the Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants and also playing in the minor leagues for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals.

The 30-year-old catcher struggled at the plate this year, hitting just .221/.299/.299 with a .598 OPS. However, he is more of a defense-first catcher, and he excelled in that area in 2025.

He did not allow a passed ball in 2025 with San Francisco, which is a good sign for the Mariners whenever Raleigh needs a day off.

After trading Ford, the Mariners needed a little insurance at the catcher position. Mitch Garver is also likely not coming back, so the move makes sense.

Knizner provides them with a veteran presence and the depth that they need behind the plate. Raleigh obviously won’t be taking many days off in 2026 unless an injury takes place, but Knizner is a solid fallback option in case that happens.

He also learned a lot from Yadier Molina during his time in St. Louis, so he also brings a lot of important knowledge to the table, which is ultimately good for Seattle’s young pitching staff.

The Mariners have a solid team in place for 2026. While this is not a flashy move by any means, it’s still an important one, as they have given themselves an insurance policy in the event that injuries take place.

We’ll see what the veteran catcher can do in his time with a new organization.

