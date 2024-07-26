Boston Red Sox All-Star MVP on Pace to Do Something Not Done For Last 99 Years of History
The Boston Red Sox enter play on Friday at 54-47 and in contention for a wild card spot in the American League. The Red Sox haven't been to the playoffs since 2021 and are ahead of where most prognosticators thought they would be at this point in the season.
One of the driving forces behind the success this year is star outfielder Jarren Duran. Duran, who won All-Star Game MVP, has been the catalyst of the lineup this year, even as Triston Casas and Trevor Story have been hurt.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Duran is on pace to accomplish something that hasn't been done in baseball since 1925.
Jarren Duran is on pace for: 48 2B, 19 3B, 21 HR, 35 SB
players with 40/15/15/30 since modern SB rules began in 1898:
1925 Kiki Cuyler: 43 2B, 26 3B, 18 HR, 41 SB
1920 George Sisler: 49 2B, 18 3B, 19 HR, 42 SB
Any time you can do something that hasn't been done in 99 years, you are doing something right and Duran certainly is. In addition to being All-Star Game MVP, Duran is hitting a cool. 292 with 13 homers, 51 RBI and 22 stolen bases. He's posted an OPS of .865 and is in line to get some MVP votes at season's end.
The Red Sox open a critical divisional series with the New York Yankees on Friday night at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as Nestor Cortes (NYY) pitches against Brayan Bello (SOX).
