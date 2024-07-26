Boston Red Sox All-Star MVP on Pace to Do Something Not Done For Last 99 Years of History

Jarren Duran is on pace for: 48 2B, 19 3B, 21 HR, 35 SB



players with 40/15/15/30 since modern SB rules began in 1898:



1925 Kiki Cuyler: 43 2B, 26 3B, 18 HR, 41 SB

1920 George Sisler: 49 2B, 18 3B, 19 HR, 42 SB