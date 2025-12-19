Yankees Predicted To Trade $5.8M All-Star To Mariners In 3-For-1 Deal

The Seattle Mariners were one of the best teams in baseball last year, but they've already lost Jorge Polanco from the middle of their lineup this offseason. Polanco signed a deal with the New York Mets earlier this winter.

Now the Mariners will need to work to replace him.

There are a few options in free agency, but the best solutions to the Mariners' biggest problem are on the trade block.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently predicted the Mariners would replace Polanco by acquiring Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the New York Yankees in exchange for Logan Evans, Victor Robles, and Jurrangelo Cijntje.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. could fit perfectly with the Mariners

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) throws to first in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"The Mariners came into the winter wanting to run it back with the same group that took them to Game 7 of the ALCS. Alas, the New York Mets overbidding for Jorge Polanco nixed that plan," Rymer wrote. "Ketel Marte and Brendan Donovan are there for the Mariners on the trade market, but Chisholm offers a compelling alternative at the keystone for a couple reasons. His offensive and defensive upside are about as high as Marte's, but his acquisition cost doesn't figure to be nearly as steep as either player's.

"For the Yankees, this trade package is similar to the Giants proposal, but with a cherry on top. Evans and Robles could round out their depth right out of the gate in 2026, with Cijntje standing by to potentially help supercharge a playoff run in the latter half."

Chisholm would be the perfect addition for the Mariners because he's a talented bat that they could place in the middle of the lineup, but he also has team control left on his contract. When Chisholm's contract runs out, the Mariners are likely to have the kind of money it would take to re-sign him, which makes the fit even better.

The return going to the Yankees is quite steep, though. It's unlikely the Mariners would accept this deal, no matter how perfect the fit with Chisholm is. If the Mariners could add the slugger for less, the idea would make perfect sense.

