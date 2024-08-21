Boston Red Sox Lineup Catalyst Does Something No Sox Player in History Has Ever Done
The Boston Red Sox are wrapping up a series with the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon and Sox' star Jarren Duran is looking to add onto his already historic season.
Durran, who won the All-Star Game MVP, is also likely to finish in the Top-10 in the American League in MVP voting. He's been the lineup catalyst for Alex Cora's group and is a main reason why the Red Sox are just 3.5 games back of a playoff spot entering play on Wednesday.
He's also made some unique and special Red Sox history this year, per @SoxNotes on social media:
Through 125 team games, Jarren Duran has 153 hits, 68 XBH, and 31 stolen bases.
He is the only Red Sox player ever with 30+ steals, 65+ XBH, and 150+ hits through 125 games.
The last players to do that were Alfonso Soriano (2002), Alex Rodriguez (1998), and Willie Mays (1957).
The former seventh-round draft pick out of Long Beach State is hitting .293 this year with 17 homers and 64 RBI. He's stolen 31 bases and posted a .350 on-base percentage. He also has a 134 OPS+.
The Red Sox are seeking their first playoff berth since the 2021 season when they advanced all the way to the ALCS. They last won the World Series in the 2018 season. They finished last in the American League East in both 2022 and 2023.
After the Red Sox are done with the Astros on Wednesday, they'll take on the Arizona Diamondbacks for a new series beginning on Friday night at Fenway Park.
