Red Sox vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 25
The Red Sox can’t catch a break this week as they fell to the Angels in extras on Tuesday by way of Christian Moore’s two-run walk-off shot in the 10th inning.
It was the top prospect’s second home run on the night with the first tying the game in the eighth inning.
Garrett Crochet’s masterful night where he struck out 10 and pitched seven scoreless innings went to waste and Boston has now fallen to one game below .500.
The series finale will feature Red Sox rookie Richard Fitts (0-3, 4.71 ERA), who has struggled through limited action this season and was shelled in his last outing, allowing six runs in just one inning against the Angels on June 2.
Yusei Kikuchi (2-6, 3.01 ERA) has pitched well for the Angels despite a lack of run support, posting a 2.25 ERA over his last three starts and striking out 24 across 20 innings.
Let’s talk more about picks for Wednesday’s matchup, including a player prop and prediction.
Red Sox vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-188)
- Angels -1.5 (+155)
Moneyline
- Red Sox (+108)
- Angels (-126)
Total
- Over 9 (+100)
- Under 9 (-122)
Red Sox vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Richard Fitts (0-3, 4.71 ERA)
- Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (2-6, 3.01 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
- Time: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, FDSN West
- Red Sox Record: 40-41
- Angels Record: 39-40
Red Sox vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bet
- Roman Anthony Over 1.5 Total Bases (+150 at FanDuel)
There’s value on the Red Sox top prospect on Wednesday. Despite a deceptively low batting average (.114), his .366 expected wOBA ranks among the top 30 qualifiers in baseball, while his elite barrel rate and league-leading 16.7% walk rate show he’s consistently making premium contact and working deep counts.
Anthony shows sparkling zone contact percentages, a top‑tier swinging-strike rate and has sound plate discipline — he sports one of the lowest chase rates in MLB. With that approach, he’s lined up for regression in surface stats but has already flashed extra-base power in his recent Major League games, with barrels and hard-hit balls becoming routine. With Kikuchi’s weak contact profile, the Sox lefty has an edge to collect two bases for the first time in four games.
Red Sox vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
Fitts was shelled by the Angels earlier this month, surrendering three homers and five earned runs in just one inning, and nothing in his Statcast profile suggests better results are on the way. Speaking of which, his expected projections suggest more woes -- he ranks poorly in both barrel rate and hard-hit rate.
Kikuchi has also been torched by Boston in recent matchups, with a 7.33 ERA and 1.93 WHIP over his last five starts against them. Despite adequate surface-level stats, Kikuchi carries a 1.43 WHIP and sits well below average in expected ERA, exit velocity allowed and barrel rate per Statcast.
If he exits early, things could get even worse for the Angels, whose bullpen has been leaking runs all season with a No. 28 overall 5.14 ERA and even worse advanced numbers. In terms of offensive power, L.A. is a top-10 club in home runs and slugging, while Boston ranks top-seven in runs, OPS, and slugging percentage. All things considered — including the standard warm weather in Anaheim — I’m leaning on a sloppier outcome for even-money value after Crochet kept things under control yesterday.
Pick: Over 9 (+100 at FanDuel)
