Red Sox Outfielder Joins Select Group in All-Star Game History with HR in First At-Bat

(On a related note) AL players to hit a HR in their 1st ever ASG plate appearance:

Duran (2024)

Yandy Diaz (2023)

Mike Zunino (2021)

Joey Gallo (2019)

Eric Hosmer (2016)

Brian Dozier (2015)

Drew (2008)

Hank Blalock (2003)

Bo Jackson (1989)

Terry Steinbach (1988)

Hoot Evers (1948) https://t.co/US4KoGE2H6