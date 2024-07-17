Red Sox Outfielder Joins Select Group in All-Star Game History with HR in First At-Bat
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran helped lead the American League to a 5-3 victory over the National League in the latest edition of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday night.
Duran hit a two-run home run off Reds pitcher Hunter Greene to help break a 3-3 tie as he continued his showcase his great skillset in this breakout season.
The home run came in Duran's first ever All-Star at-bat, placing him in a rare group in baseball history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
(On a related note) AL players to hit a HR in their 1st ever ASG plate appearance:
Duran (2024)
Yandy Diaz (2023)
Mike Zunino (2021)
Joey Gallo (2019)
Eric Hosmer (2016)
Brian Dozier (2015)
Drew (2008)
Hank Blalock (2003)
Bo Jackson (1989)
Terry Steinbach (1988)
Hoot Evers (1948)
Duran has been incredible for the Red Sox this season, hitting .284 with 10 homers and 22 stolen bases. He's been a catalyst at the top of the lineup, especially in the wake of injuries this season to Tristan Casas, Masataka Yoshida, Tyler O'Neill and Trevor Story. Story is out for the season and Casas is on the 60-day injured list, and Duran has been one of the few constants in the Sox lineup.
Furthermore, his play is a major reason why the Red Sox are now 53-42 on the season. They are just 4.5 games back in the American League East and currently on the No. 3 spot in the American League wild card picture.
They'll open up the second of the season on Friday on the road at the Los Angeles Dodgers.
