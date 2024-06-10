Boston Red Sox Outfielder Jarren Duran Makes History With League-Leading 10th Triple
Jarren Duran had seven triples in his MLB career prior to 2024.
This season alone, the Boston Red Sox outfielder already has 10.
Durran went 1-for-4 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base and three runs in Sunday's 6-4 extra-inning victory over the Chicago White Sox. The 27-year-old hit .294 with a .997 OPS over the course of the four-game road series, and he now leads the entire league in triples.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Duran is the first MLB player with 10 triples through 66 games since José Reyes in 2011.
On a much more niche note, Havens crunched the numbers on Duran's full stat line this season and discovered just how unique his production has been thus far. Apparently, Duran is the first player with five home runs, 10 triples, 15 doubles and 10 stolen bases in the first 66 games of a season since Kiki Cuyler did so in 1930.
Duran is batting .263 with five home runs, 27 RBI, 15 stolen bases and a .788 OPS so far in 2024. His 3.4 WAR is already well beyond his 2.1 mark from 2023, and that's in 36 fewer games.
With the Red Sox sitting third in the AL East at 33-33, Duran is the only player to appear in all 66 games for the club. Duran also leads the American League with 302 plate appearances.
Prior to this season, Duran ran into issues with consistency and availability.
After batting .219 with a .622 OPS in scattered time between 2021 and 2022, Duran hit .295 with an .828 OPS in 2023. However, he only played in 102 games last year, starting the season in the minors and ending it with turf toe surgery.
Duran is now a lynchpin at the top of the Red Sox's lineup, helping the team stay afloat through an up-and-down campaign.
Boston's next contest is set for Tuesday at Fenway Park against the first-place Philadelphia Phillies.
