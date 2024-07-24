Boston Red Sox OF Joins Prestigious List in Team History with Multi-Home Run Game
The Boston Red Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 on Tuesday night to snap a post All-Star break skid. Boston had lost four games in a row coming out of the break but the win moved them to 54-46 on the year. They are now 1.0 game back of the Kansas City Royals in the battle for the third and final wild card spot. Boston hasn't made the playoffs since the 2021 season.
In the win on Tuesday, pitcher Cooper Criswell went 7.0 shutout innings and outfielder Tyler O'Neill went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI. He also scored two runs. O'Neill now has 20 home runs on the season and placed himself in a solid group in team history with that accomplishment.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
(Related) Fewest games needed to hit 20 home runs as a member of the #RedSox franchise (1901-present):
49- Carl Everett
56- Manny Ramirez
58- J.D. Martinez
64- George Scott
65- Jimmie Foxx
73- O'Neill (Via 2 in his team's 6-0 victory over the Rockies on Tuesday)
73- Jose Canseco
The 29-year-old O'Neill has only played 73 games because of a concussion issue and a leg issue earlier in the season. He's hitting .267 with 38 RBI. In the final year of his contract, O'Neill looked like a trade candidate for the Sox, but given the success of the team, he looks like he'll stay put and then seek a solid payday in the offseason.
A former Gold Glover, O'Neill has played for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Red Sox in his career.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.