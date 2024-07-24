Boston Red Sox OF Joins Prestigious List in Team History with Multi-Home Run Game

(Related) Fewest games needed to hit 20 home runs as a member of the #RedSox franchise (1901-present):

49- Carl Everett

56- Manny Ramirez

58- J.D. Martinez

64- George Scott

65- Jimmie Foxx

73- O'Neill (Via 2 in his team's 6-0 victory over the Rockies on Tuesday)

