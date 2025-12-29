Mariners Insider Pours Cold Water On Possible Mega-Trade With Diamondbacks

Do the Seattle Mariners still have an outside chance at trading for Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte?

Things have noticeably cooled down on the Marte front over the last couple of weeks since the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings. Arizona is seemingly asking for a king's ransom for Marte, who began his career as a Mariner, while he has five years remaining on his contract.

Even with Marte's 10-and-5 rights vesting early in the upcoming season, Arizona general manager Mike Hazen holds all the cards. As one Mariners insider characterized things on Sunday, it seems as though Seattle's odds are quite long at this stage.

Why Mariners odds of a Marte trade aren't high right now

Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reported on the Mariners' pursuit of Marte on Sunday and asserted that nothing is close, and that the Mariners have multiple obstacles to clear, including potentially getting over their phobia of trading a major league ready starting pitcher.

"Multiple reports have stated that Hazen is asking for a lot in a trade for Marte, including an established MLB starting pitcher and multiple high-level prospects," Divish wrote. "Dipoto and Hollander have both been adamant that they have no intention of trading a starting pitcher from their rotation.

"The amount of money owed to the 31-year-old Marte — $100 million over the next six seasons — along with the prospect package, represents another potential roadblock for a deal. Marte is owed $16 million for this season."

No team is going to get Marte if they aren't willing to take on his entire contract, which includes deferred money that lessens the hit on the luxury tax payroll. And Seattle's deep farm system isn't going to do much good if someone like Bryce Miller isn't included in the Mariners' offer.

On paper, the Mariners might be as well-positioned as any team in the league to make a Marte trade. But in practice, it still seems as if they are unwilling to make the necessary sacrifices.

