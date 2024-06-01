Boston Red Sox' Righty Does Something Not Done For Franchise Since 2013
The Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers on Friday night, 7-3, to get back to .500 at 29-29.
In the win, Ceddanne Rafaela went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI and Tanner Houck did the leg work on the mound, allowing just one earned run over 7.0 innings. He got the win to move to 5-5, and his ERA stands at 1.85. Houck is doing all he can to become an All-Star for the first time in his career this season, and he's also making some Red Sox history with his great start.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast on social media:
Tanner Houck (1.85 ERA) is the first Red Sox pitcher with a sub-2 ERA through his first 12 starts of a season since Clay Buchholz in 2013.
He’s also the first Red Sox pitcher to allow no more than 1 HR through his first 12 starts of a season since Derek Lowe in 2002.
The 27-year-old out of the University of Missouri made his major league debut in 2020 and owns a 20-24 lifetime record with a 3.38 ERA. After yo-yoing between the rotation and the bullpen for the first few years of his career, he's found a home in the rotation under manager Alex Cora.
The Red Sox will kick off June on Saturday with another matchup against the Tigers. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET as Reese Olson (DET) goes up against Cooper Criswell (BOS).
Olson is 1-5 but owns a 1.92 ERA while Criswell is 2-2 with a 3.96.
