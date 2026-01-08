Mariners Predicted To Acquire One More Big Bat By MLB Insider

The Seattle Mariners' offseason has slowed down considerably, but that doesn't mean the action has come to a halt.

After landing first baseman Josh Naylor at the very start of this year's free agency proceedings, the Mariners' only move of note has been trading catching prospect Harry Ford for lefty reliever Jose A. Ferrer. They also lost known infield target Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets.

While the Mariners have lots of young, internal options to replace Polanco and fellow free agent Eugenio Suárez at second and third base, MLB Network insider Jon Morosi believes Seattle still has one big move left to make.

Suárez or Donovan for Mariners?

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Morosi appeared on Seattle Sports' "Wyman and Bob" show and predicted that the Mariners would add another bat to complete their lineup ahead of a highly-anticipated 2026 campaign.

“It’s not just that one more bat is a wish and a bonus. I think it’s actually a mandate,” Morosi said. “I will be really surprised if by the middle of February the M’s have not added one more significant, either an everyday or close bat, because they are such a great team. The pitching is so solid, and they’re so close to being a World Series team as we obviously saw a few months ago.”

The main bats Morosi saw the Mariners in contention to add, who have long been rumored as targets, were St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan via trade or simply re-signing Suárez, who hit 49 home runs last season.

“A lot of people I have talked to say the Mariners are very much focused on a shorter-term scenario,” Morosi said. “That again might sort of nudge you toward a Donovan trade or signing (Suárez) back because they do believe that (top prospect Colt) Emerson can be an everyday player for them soon."

As things stand, the Mariners would likely have two of Emerson, Cole Young, and Ben Williamson in their everyday lineup. Long-term, that might be a plus, but to compete for a title now, they likely would prefer one more established contributor.

