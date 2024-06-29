Boston Red Sox Rookie Ceddanne Rafaela Joins Nomar Garciaparra in Franchise History
The Boston Red Sox have leaned on the contributions of a handful of rookies in 2024, but only one finds themselves in historic company as the season reaches its midpoint.
Ceddanne Rafaela started at shortstop in the Red Sox's 9-2 loss to the San Diego Padres on Friday night. He finished the game 3-for-4 with a double.
Through 79 games this season, splitting time between shortstop and center field, Rafaela is batting .245 with eight home runs, 13 doubles, two triples, 41 RBI, 10 stolen bases, a .668 OPS and a 1.1 WAR.
According to a graphic shown on Apple TV's "Friday Night Baseball" broadcast, Rafaela is now just the second Red Sox rookie ever to have 20-plus extra-base hits, 40-plus RBI and 10-plus stolen bases prior to the All-Star break. Before him, the feat had only been accomplished by Nomar Garciaparra in 1997.
Garciaparra had 38 extra-base hits ahead of the Midsummer Classic, compared to Rafaela's 23, but Rafaela does have two more weeks to add to his totals. Garciaparra also played in the 1997 All-Star Game, an achievement that Rafaela does not appear likely to recreate here in 2024.
In 1997, Garciaparra went on to hit .306 with an .875 OPS and 6.6 WAR, leading the league in hits and triples en route to AL Rookie of the Year honors. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1999 and 2000, making five All-Star appearances in his nine seasons with the Red Sox.
Boston could very well have the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year on their roster, but it might not be Rafaela.
Outfielder Wilyer Abreu boasts a 1.5 WAR, while infielder David Hamilton's WAR is sitting at 1.3. The two of them, alongside Rafaela, are considered to be among the top eight contenders for AL Rookie of the Year.
Although New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil remains the heavy favorite to take home the hardware, the trio of Red Sox rookies aren't going anywhere just yet.
