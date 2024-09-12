Boston Red Sox Slugger Tyler O’Neill Moves Up Historic Lists With Walk-Off Home Run

Fewest games for a player to record their first 30 home runs as a member of the @RedSox franchise:

94- Manny Ramirez

96- J.D. Martinez

100- Jimmie Foxx

101- Tyler O'Neill (Via a 3-run walkoff shot in Wednesday's win over BAL)

108- Carl Everett

114- Dick Stuart

117- Ken Harrelson pic.twitter.com/shi6ZtwSN9