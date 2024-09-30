Boston Red Sox Speedster Does Something Not Seen Since Lou Brock in 1968

Jarren Duran led MLB in doubles and tied for the lead in triples



It’s the 8th time a player led MLB in 2B & 3B for a season (incl ties for lead), joining:



1968 Lou Brock

1948 Stan Musial

1943 Stan Musial

1919 Bobby Veach

1917 Ty Cobb

1900 Honus Wagner

1876 Ross Barnes