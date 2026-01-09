Mariners Sign Former 1st-Round Outfielder Away From Pirates

Sometimes, a change in scenery can help reinvigorate a prospect who has thus far failed to deliver on their potential.

That's just what the Seattle Mariners are hoping might happen for outfielder Sammy Siani, who was a first-round pick for the Pittsburgh Pirates out of high school in Pennsylvania in 2019.

According to the transactions log on his official roster page, Siani signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners. The signing happened on Dec. 23, but it took at least two weeks thereafter to appear on the log.

What Mariners saw in Sammy Siani

May 2, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Seattle Mariners logo and MLB Debut logo on the jersey of right fielder Rhylan Thomas (31) during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

So far in his six minor-league seasons, the 25-year-old Siani has batted .228 with a .334 on-base percentage and .353 slugging percentage. He's struck out 529 times in 503 games, and although he made some progress in High-A in 2024, he was overwhelmed by Double-A pitching this past season.

After electing free agency on Nov. 7, Siani had some time to find new opportunities and assess which organization might be the best fit, and evidently, that was the Mariners.

Seattle's outfield is well-stocked for the upcoming season, but Randy Arozarena is slated to be a free agent in a year, so perhaps with a breakout in the minors this year, Siani could work his way into the discussion for playing time.

At his peak, Siani ranked No. 8 in the Pirates' farm system, according to MLB Pipeline. That ranking came back in 2020, as the youngster's subsequent struggles knocked him further down the list year after year.

Siani's older brother, Michael, has played 160 games in the majors and is known as a fantastic defender in center field, but has struggled mightily with the bat. He was claimed by the Los Angeles Dodgers on waivers earlier this winter.

The younger Siani doesn't quite have the same reputation for being able to go get the ball in the outfield, so he'll really have to kick his bat into gear as a Mariners prospect to reinvigorate his hopes of getting to the show.

