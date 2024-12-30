Boston Red Sox Speedster Made History Not Seen in Nearly 60 Years in 2024 Season
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran put together a banner year in 2024, showcasing himself as one of the most exciting players in all of baseball. His combination of speed and power at the top of the Red Sox lineup helped set the tone offensively for Boston all year long. He made the All-Star Game and won the All-Star Game MVP.
He also made some history not seen since the 1968 season, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Jarren Duran led MLB in doubles and was tied for the lead in triples with Corbin Carroll. It was the eighth time a player had at least a share of the MLB lead in both doubles and triples for a season. The last time it happened was in 1968 by Lou Brock...
After acquiring Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler on the mound this offseason, the Red Sox look primed to contend in a wide-open American League field, and if they do, Duran will be right in the mix again. The hope is that Triston Casas and Trevor Story are healthy this year, giving Duran even more opportunity to set the table for power hitters in the middle of the order.
A 28-year-old California native, Duran hit .285 with 21 homers and 34 steals as well. He posted a .342 on-base percentage and had an .834 OPS. Duran is under contract through the 2028 season.
The Red Sox finished 81-81 in 2024 and missed the playoffs. They haven't made the postseason since the 2021 campaign, when thery advanced all the way to the ALCS.
