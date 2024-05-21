Boston Red Sox Pitcher Tanner Houck Joins Franchise Legends as Hot Start Continues
Even as the Boston Red Sox rotation continues to drop like flies, the remaining starters have stayed hot.
Tanner Houck took the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. The 27-year-old right-hander tossed 7.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk in the Red Sox's 5-0 victory.
The quality start brought his ERA on the season down to 1.94, which is good for third in the entire American League.
As noted by Underdog Fantasy's Jayhay, Houck is the first Red Sox pitcher to post a sub-2.00 ERA through the first 10 starts of a season since Clay Buchholz did so in 2013.
Only four others have achieved the feat for the franchise over the last 40 years. Josh Beckett did it in 2011, Pedro Martinez did it four years in a row from 1998 to 2001, Tim Wakefield did it in 1995 and Rogers Clemens did it in both 1988 and 1992.
Considering everyone on that list is either a Cy Young winner or World Series champion, that's some pretty quality company for Houck to join.
Houck looked like he would become a core piece of the Red Sox pitching staff when he first broke into the big leagues, and he held onto that reputation for the better part of three seasons. From 2020 to 2022, Houck went 9-9 with a 3.02 ERA, 1.123 WHIP and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, splitting time between the rotation and bullpen.
The righty didn't fare as well in 2023, when he was a full-time starter and dealing with injuries. He finished the year 6-10 with a 5.10 ERA, 1.368 WHIP and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
Thankfully for the Red Sox, Houck has bounced back so far in 2024. Even though he is only 4-5, his 2.2 WAR is the fifth-highest among AL starting pitchers, while his 1.94 ERA ranks third and his 0.954 WHIP ranks second.
Houck has served as such a critical piece in Boston's starting rotation not only because he has been so dominant, but because other arms have come and gone.
Brayan Bello and Nick Pivetta both had stints on the injured list. Lucas Giolito underwent elbow surgery during Spring Training, and now Garrett Whitlock has suffered ligament damage in his throwing elbow and could require surgery as well.
Houck and Kutter Crawford have shouldered the load all season, both ranking top-six in the AL in ERA and WAR. Neither one will take the mound again until the Red Sox's upcoming weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers, which gets underway Friday at Fenway Park.
