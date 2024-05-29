Catcher JT Realmuto Extends Hitting Streak, Sets Philadelphia Phillies Record
Philadelphia Phillies catcher JT Realmuto had a spotty performance at the plate Tuesday night, but he still managed to make history.
Realmuto went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts against the San Francisco Giants, failing to either score or drive in a run. Even after his double in the top of the sixth inning, he got thrown out at third on a fielder's choice.
With two outs and a man on third in the top of the 10th, Realmuto grounded out to short. San Francisco went on to win 1-0.
Still, Realmuto did what he needed to do in order to extend his hitting streak to 17 games. In doing so, Realmuto broke the Phillies' record for longest hitting streak by a catcher in franchise history.
And according to The Good Phight's schmenkman, Realmuto joined William Contreras as the only MLB catcher since 2020 to post a hitting streak of 17-plus games.
Realmuto is batting .351 with a .912 OPS during his hitting streak, which dates back to May 4. Before that, he was batting .239 with a .692 OPS.
The 33-year-old catcher is batting .284 with seven home runs, 20 RBI, a .780 OPS and a 1.5 WAR on the whole this season.
Realmuto is in the fourth season of the five-year, $115.5 million contract he signed with Philadelphia back in 2021 – the largest for a catcher in MLB history. The Phillies acquired Realmuto in a trade with the Miami Marlins ahead of the 2019 campaign.
For his career, Realmuto is a .273 hitter with a .785 OPS and a 34.8 WAR. The three-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger and two-time Gold Glove winner ranks second among active catchers with 1,188 hits, 598 RBI and 1,982 total bases, as well as fifth with 161 home runs.
Realmuto will have a chance to extend his historic hitting streak in Wednesday's series finale against the Giants. First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. ET.
