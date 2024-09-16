Chicago Cubs Offense Continues to Put Together Historic Efforts on Road
The Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at Coors Field. The win moved the Cubs to 76-73 on the season while the loss dropped the Rockies to 57-93, one of the three worst records in the entire league.
In addition to the win, the Cubs made history with their offensive output.
Per Christopher Kamka of the Marquee Sports Network:
The Cubs have now scored 5+ runs in 12 straight road games - a new franchise record.
The last time they had 11 in a row was July-August, 1889.
Now, it certainly helps when you play at Coors Field, but this series was just a small portion of those 12 road games. In this win, the Cubs pounded out 11 hits and hit three home runs. Michael Busch had two of them while rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong had one as well. It was his 10th.
The Cubs also utilized the run game in the win, getting stolen bases from Nick Hoerner, Seiya Suzuki and Dansby Swanson.
The Cubs offensive explosions have been nice, but they are likely too little, too late. Chicago is still mathemetically alive in the National League wild card race, but they are 5.0 games back of both the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves for the final spot.
The Cubs will be back in action on Monday night when they host the Oakland Athletics at Wrigley Field. While the A's have played better of late, they just lost two of three to the lowly Chicago White Sox.
First pitch is 7:40 pm. ET.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.