Chicago Cubs' Pitching Staff Dominates Again to Tie Longstanding Record in Team History
The Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night, 5-1, at Busch Stadium to move to 46-49 on the season.
With the loss, St. Louis is 48-45. In the win, the Cubs got a pristine pitching performance from longtime veteran Kyle Hendricks, who worked 7.0 strong innings. He gave up five hits and no runs. He walked one and struck out three.
It's been a difficult year for Hendricks, who is now 2-7 with a 6.78 ERA. The pitching performance was a nice night for him and helped the Cubs tie a longstanding record in team history as well.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
the Cubs' 32-inning scoreless IP streak on the road tied a streak in 1908 for longest in franchise history on the road
h/t @EliasSports
The Cubs did not surrender a run until the ninth inning when rookie Hunter Bigge was charged with an earned run.
On the offensive side of things, Chicago got a double from Ian Happ and a pair of RBI from both Nico Hoerner and David Bote. It was a 13-hit performance for the Cubs, with 12 of them being singles.
The two teams will rekindle their rivalry again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:15 p.m. ET. Hayden Wesneski will start for the Cubs and look to keep momentum going. He's 3-5 this year with a 3.67 ERA.
On the other side will be veteran Lance Lynn, who is 4-4 with a 4.48 ERA. The Cubs are currently tied for last in the National League Central while the Cardinals are in second.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.