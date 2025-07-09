Pete Crow-Armstrong Asserting Himself as MVP Candidate with Historic Season
Though he went hitless in a Tuesday night loss, it's been a historic first half of the season for Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, according to Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:
Pete Crow-Armstrong has racked up 23 HR and 27 SB so far this season.
He is 1 of 3 players in MLB history to achieve 23+ HR and 27+ SB by the All-Star Break, joining Eric Davis in 1987 (27 HR, 33 SB) and Bobby Bonds in 1973 (25 HR, 28 SB).
Crow-Armstrong was recently named a starting outfielder for the National League in the All-Star Game, and he's also asserting himself in the National League MVP discussion. The 23-year-old is hitting .269 and pairs with Kyle Tucker, Seiya Suzuki and Michael Busch to make one of the most powerful lineups in the league.
The Cubs enter play on Wednesday in first place in the National League Central, but they are just 2.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers, who are playing well of late. Despite the closeness in the division race, the Cubs look like a true World Series contender as well. They haven't won the World Series since the 2016 season.
They'll be back in action on Wednesday night when they take on the Minnesota Twins again at Target Field. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as rookie Cade Horton takes the mound for Chicago against David Festa.
Horton is 3-2 with a 4.15 ERA and remains one of the top prospects in the game. Festa is 2-3 with a 5.48.
