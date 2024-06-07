Five Major League Teams Are Currently on Pace to Do Something That's Only Been Done Once in History
Five major league teams are currently on pace to join the 1963 New York Mets in embarrassing major league history.
Per @CodifyBaseball:
There are FIVE teams (Athletics, Reds, Nationals, Guardians, Blue Jays) hitting under .195 in the first inning this year.
Only one team (the 1963 Mets) has ever hit below .195 in the first inning for the duration of an unabbreviated regular MLB season.
Unfortunately, this is just the state of offense in current baseball. Opposing pitchers are so good and several teams are content to play with bargain level offensive players, so the whole balance is out of whack.
However, that is not true for every team on this list: The Guardians, for instance, are in first place in the American League Central and have the second-best record in the American League. They can hit, they just don't hit in the first inning, despite having Jose Ramirez hit every first inning.
The Blue Jays are an extremely disappointing team and they currently sit in last place in the American League East, despite the fact that George Springer, Bo Bichette and Vlad Guerrero Jr. have historically or do generally get at-bats early in the game.
As for those 1963 New York Mets, they were managed by Casey Stengal and went 51-111. They finished 10th in the National League and played their home games at the legendary Polo Grounds.
There is still plenty of time left in the season, with teams having about 100 games left to play or so, but the fact that these teams are on this list now is still not a good sign.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.