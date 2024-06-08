Cincinnati Reds Make Baseball History as a Result of Two-Out Magic
After a horribly disappointing start to a season filled with high expectations, the Cincinnati Reds are getting hot.
The Reds pulled to within two games of .500 on Friday night with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. The Cubs and Reds now both have identical 31-33 records this year. It was the sixth straight win for the Reds.
The Reds only had five hits in the win but catcher Tyler Stephenson did provide a double. Jeimer Candelario, TJ Friedl, Stu Fairchild and Blake Dunn had the other hits.
Over the last seven games, the Reds have also utilized historic levels of production with two outs.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
There have been 6,488 instances over the last 40 seasons of an MLB team scoring 50+ runs over a 7-game span in a single season.
None of them have done it with as high a percentage of the runs coming with 2 outs as the @Reds over their last 7 games (72.0%, 36/50).
They say the keys to baseball are good pitching, making routine defensive plays and clutch hitting, and the Reds are certainly doing it over the last seven games.
As a result of the hot streak, they are now just 6.5 games back in the National League Central.
There's also reasons for optimism coming as Noelvi Marte will be back from a PED suspension after 80 games and infielder Matt McLain might also be back from a shoulder issue before season's end.
The Reds and Cubs will play again on Saturday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.