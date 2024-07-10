Cincinnati Reds Rookie Rece Hinds Blasts Another Historic Tape-Measure Home Run
Rece Hinds made history by hitting a moonshot home run in his MLB debut on Monday.
The Cincinnati Reds right fielder doubled down on Tuesday.
Hinds went 3-for-5 against the Colorado Rockies, coming a single shy of the cycle. He got rolling with a double in the fourth inning, followed by an RBI triple in the fifth.
In the bottom of the seventh, Hinds gave Cincinnati an 8-4 lead with a towering solo home run to left. Thanks to a 112.7 mile-per-hour exit velocity and a 27 degree launch angle, Hinds sent the ball flying 458 feet.
That was even longer than the 449-foot homer he hit the night before, helping Hinds make even more history two games into his big league career.
According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, Hinds is the first player to hit two home runs over 445 feet for his first two career MLB homers.
Thanks to Hinds’ latest monstrous bomb, Cincinnati went on to win 12-6, going up 2-0 in the series as a result. The 23-year-old outfielder is now batting .625 with a 2.500 OPS.
Hinds was a top-10 prospect in the Reds' system from 2020 to 2022, but he dropped to No. 18 in 2023. He made it back up to No. 15 in 2024 before he earned his first MLB promotion.
In his minor league career, Hinds was a .244 hitter with a .790 OPS. He racked up 60 home runs, 202 RBI and 54 stolen bases across 322 appearances, good for roughly 30 homers, 101 RBI and 27 stolen bases per 162 games.
