Reds Rookie Puts Up Numbers Not Seen in Last 47 Years of Baseball History in First Series
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 8-1 on Thursday as they continue to try to get back into the periphery of the National League playoff race.
At 45-49, the Reds are now just 3.0 games back of the final wild card spot in the NL. Colorado, on the other hand, has the second-worst record in the entire National League at 33-61.
In the win on Thursday, the Reds got a huge performance from catcher Tyler Stephenson, who went 2-for-5 with five RBI. In addition, they also got another big day from rookie Rece Hinds, who went 2-for-4.
It was an impressive first series in the big leagues for Hinds, who hit .500 over the three games and made some baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS:
Rece Hinds of the @Reds in his first MLB series:
3 doubles
1 triple
2 home runs
2 stolen bases
The only other player in the modern era to have 6+ XBH and 2+ SB in a single series at any point in his rookie season was Oakland's Mitchell Page in July 1977 against the Twins.
The outfielder was a second-round pick of the Reds in 2019 out of the Florida high school ranks.
He is currently ranked the No. 15 prospect in the Reds organization. The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
There’s still work to be done on his approach, like cutting down on how much he chases and recognizing soft stuff better, but he made terrific adjustments as the year went on, giving confidence he’ll continue to learn how to get his power more organically.
While he’s big at 6-foot-4, Hinds is athletic and runs better than one might think, showing he can take the extra base and steal some as well.
The Reds play the Miami Marlins for a new series beginning on Friday.
