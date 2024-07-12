Reds Rookie Puts Up Numbers Not Seen in Last 47 Years of Baseball History in First Series

Rece Hinds of the @Reds in his first MLB series:



3 doubles

1 triple

2 home runs

2 stolen bases



The only other player in the modern era to have 6+ XBH and 2+ SB in a single series at any point in his rookie season was Oakland's Mitchell Page in July 1977 against the Twins. pic.twitter.com/ojnmI85IzI