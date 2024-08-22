Cincinnati Reds Star Ties Longstanding Record in Team History on Wednesday
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-7 on Wednesday night to run their record to 62-65 on the season.
In the win, the Reds got a 3-for-4 day from star shortstop Elly De La Cruz. He hit a home run, stole a base and had three RBI.
The stolen base gave him 60 for the season, which makes him the fifth player in baseball history to have a 20/60 season. Furthermore, he also tied a longstanding record in Reds history, according to @StatsCentre:
Most games of 1+ stolen base and 3 hits by a @Reds player in MLB's modern era (1900-):
11- Elly De La Cruz (2024 via a SB, home run & 2 singles Wednesday)
11- Dave Collins (1980)
9- Cy Seymour (1905)
8- Dick Harley (1901)
8- Bobby Tolan ('70)
8- Tolan ('72)
8- Billy Hatcher ('90)
And with 35 games left to play, De La Cruz looks primed to break that record over the final six weeks of the season. It's been a great first full season at the big-league level for De La Cruz, who has some of the best tools in all of baseball. In addition to his 22 homers and 60 stolen bases, he's got a .262 batting average and an .838 OPS.
After making his debut last June, he has 35 career homers and 100 RBI. He's also stolen 95 bases. Along with Matt McLain, Noelvi Marte, Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand, he helps make up a very exciting nucleus for the Reds, who haven't been to the playoffs since the COVID 2020 season.
