Cincinnati Reds Star Ties Longstanding Record in Team History on Wednesday

Most games of 1+ stolen base and 3 hits by a @Reds player in MLB's modern era (1900-):

11- Elly De La Cruz (2024 via a SB, home run & 2 singles Wednesday)

11- Dave Collins (1980)

9- Cy Seymour (1905)

8- Dick Harley (1901)

8- Bobby Tolan ('70)

8- Tolan ('72)

8- Billy Hatcher ('90)