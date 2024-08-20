Cincinnati Reds Star Unable to Make Baseball History, Will Try Again on Tuesday
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 on Monday night, moving to 61-64 in the process. The loss dropped Toronto to 58-67 overall.
In the win, Reds star Elly De La Cruz went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to steal a base and he remains just one steal shy of some incredible baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
With one more stolen base in 2024, Elly De La Cruz of the @Reds would become the fifth MLB player to have a season with at least 20 home runs and 60 stolen bases but the first to do so before turning 23 years old.
It's been a remarkable first full season in the big leagues for De La Cruz, who debuted in June of 2023. He's hitting .257 this season with 21 homers, 53 RBI and the 59 stolen bases. He's been a driving force in the Reds lineup, which has been much-needed given that Matt McLain has been out all year with injury and Noelvi Marte began the year by serving a suspension for PED use.
De La Cruz won't be 23 years old until January of 2025 and will only continue to get better. An All-Star this season, he's already one of the more popular players in the league.
The Reds will take on the Blue Jays again on Tuesday night at Rogers Centre. First pitch will come at 7:07 p.m. ET as Carson Spiers (CIN) pitches against Jose Berrios (TOR).
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.