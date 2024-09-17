Cleveland Guardians Closer Hits More Historic Marks in Monday Win

Most saves in a season - Pitcher in @CleGuardians franchise history (1901-present):

46- Emmanuel Clase (2024 via closing out Monday's 4-3 win vs the Twins)

46- Jose Mesa (1995)

45- Bob Wickman (2005)

45- Joe Borowski (2007)

44- Clase (2023)

43- Doug Jones (1990)

42- Clase (2022)