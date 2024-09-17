Cleveland Guardians Closer Hits More Historic Marks in Monday Win
The Cleveland Guardians delivered one of the most dramatic wins of the season on Monday night, coming from behind to beat the Minnesota Twins, 4-3, at Progressive Field.
Kyle Manzardo hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to fuel the victory and move Cleveland to 87-64 on the year. They are now 5.0 games up in the American League Central and are just 0.5 games back of the New York Yankees for the top spot in the battle for the top seed in the looming American League playoffs.
As usual, closer Emmanuel Clase shut the door in the ninth inning, working a scoreless frame. Clase's season has been historic on multiple levels. That was his 46th save, which is tied for the most in a single-season in team history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most saves in a season - Pitcher in @CLEGuardians franchise history (1901-present):
46- Emmanuel Clase (2024 via closing out Monday's 4-3 win vs the Twins)
46- Jose Mesa (1995)
45- Bob Wickman (2005)
45- Joe Borowski (2007)
44- Clase (2023)
43- Doug Jones (1990)
42- Clase (2022)
After leading baseball in saves in each of the last two seasons, Clase is trying to become the first player ever to lead baseball in saves for three straight seasons.
He's got a microscopic 0.65 ERA, which is also angling for some baseball history.
(Related) Lowest ERA in one season (minimum of 68 innings pitched):
0.60- Fernando Rodney (2012)
0.61- Dennis Eckersley (1990)
0.65- Clase (2024)
0.78- Blake Treinen (2018)
0.80- Tim Keefe (1889)
0.90- Ferdie Schupp (1916)
0.92- Jonathan Papelbon (2006)
0.95- Chris Hammond (2002)
The 26-year-old Clase is 4-2 this season and owns a lifetime ERA of 1.70.
The Guardians and Twins will play again on Tuesday night.
