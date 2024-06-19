Colorado Rockies Continue to Set the Mark When it Comes to Historic Bullpen Failures
The Colorado Rockies suffered another devastating loss on Tuesday night in a season full of them. The Rockies, who are now 25-48 and facing the potential of the worst record in the National League, blew a 9-4 lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers by surrendering seven runs in the top of the ninth inning to lose 11-4.
Unfortunately, late collapses are nothing new for the Rockies this year, as they continue to set historic marks in that department.
Per Rockies' reporter Patrick Lyons on "X:"
This is the sixth time the Colorado Rockies have given up 5+ runs in the 9th inning or later.
No team has ever done that more than four times in a single season in the history of baseball.
And unfortunately, there's still more than half a season left for the Rockies to add on to this mark in futility. The tandem of Tyler Kinley and Viktor Vodnik gave up the seven earned runs in the ninth, with Kinley giving up a grand slam and Vodnik giving up a controversial three-run homer to Teoscar Hernandez.
Manager Bud Black was ejected right before the Hernandez home run after thinking that a checked swing should have resulted in a game-ending strikeout, but it was ruled no swing and Hernandez hit the home run.
The Rockies are now 25-48 and own a better record than the Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins. Miami is 24-49 to own the worst record in the National League. The Rockies will however have a chance at the top pick in the 2026 draft if they keep losing like this.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.