Colorado Rockies' Historically Brutal Start Continues With Loss to Houston Astros
The Colorado Rockies' lackluster start to the 2024 regular season continued Sunday, reaching new heights of brutality down in Mexico.
The Houston Astros once again bested the Rockies in the finale of the Mexico City Series, closing out the weekend abroad with an 8-2 victory. That bumped the Rockies to 7-21 on the season, burying them deeper into last place in the NL West.
Colorado may have a better record than the 6-22 Chicago White Sox and 6-23 Miami Marlins, but not by much. And looking beyond the win-loss column, the Rockies have found a way to struggle in each and every game so far this season.
Just Baseball's Patrick Lyons noted Sunday that the Rockies have trailed at some point in all 28 of their games to start the season. They are the first team to achieve that feat since 1910 and only the second in the history of baseball.
FanGraphs is giving the Rockies a 0.0% chance of making the playoffs after just one month of action, making them the only National League team to earn that undesirable distinction thus far.
Despite calling the hitter-friendly Coors Field home, and playing two games in the high-altitude Meixoc City, the Rockies rank 24th in the league with 106 runs and 27th with 22 home runs. Their pitching staff ranks dead last in all of baseball with a 6.06 ERA.
Colorado hasn't reached the postseason since 2018, and they haven't won a full playoff series since 2007. The team has finished last or second-to-last in the NL West in 10 of the last 13 seasons, and they have the second-worst record in baseball dating back to 2011.
The Rockies are off on Monday before starting a road series against the Marlins on Tuesday.
