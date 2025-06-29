Fastball

New York Mets' Juan Soto Closes Out June on Historic Hot Streak at the Plate

Even though the New York Mets got swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend, Juan Soto was still able to finish the month with an 1.196 OPS that slotted him into the history books.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The New York Mets' season may have reached a low point in Pittsburgh this weekend, but Juan Soto continues to soar to new heights.

Soto didn't exactly have an explosive day at the plate, only going 1-for-3 with a single before getting subbed out in the eighth. The Mets, meanwhile, lost to the Pirates 12-1, completing the sweep.

New York's $765 million man is now batting .258 with 20 home runs, 47 RBIs, nine stolen bases and a .901 OPS. Those are all massive leaps from where Soto's stats stood on May 31, when he was batting .231 with a .770 OPS on the season.

Over the month of June, Soto hit .322 with an 1.196 OPS. He racked up 65 total bases and 25 walks in 27 games.

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that is the second-highest in a single calendar month by a Mets player in franchise history, minimum 95 plate appearances. Only Darryl Strawberry ever bested Soto's mark, posting a 1.209 OPS in June 1990.

The Mets dropped to 48-37 with their latest loss, falling to 12-15 this month. The Philadelphia Phillies lead atop the NL East also grew to 1.5 games.

