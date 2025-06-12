Fastball

Boston Red Sox Rookie Marcelo Mayer Notches Historic Multi-Home Run Game

Marcelo Mayer became the ninth-youngest Boston Red Sox player ever to go yard twice in a game at Fenway Park, belting two homers against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Marcelo Mayer (39) hits a solo home run during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.
Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Marcelo Mayer (39) hits a solo home run during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
BOSTON — All eyes have been on Roman Anthony this week, but he isn't the only former top prospect in the Boston Red Sox's lineup.

Marcelo Mayer, who made his MLB debut two weeks earlier than Anthony, led off the second inning of Wednesday's showdown with the Tampa Bay Rays with a 418-foot home run to right. It marked his second career homer, and his first at Fenway Park.

It didn't take Mayer very long to hit career home run No. 3.

With one down in the fourth, Mayer took Zack Littell yard again, this time with a 410-foot bomb also to right. That locked in the 22-year-old's first multi-home run performance in the majors.

According to ESPN Broadcast Statistician Isaac Popper, Mayer is the ninth-youngest Red Sox player ever to record a multi-home run game at Fenway Park. Tony Conigliaro, Rafael Devers, Ted Williams, Bobby Doerr, Billy Conigliaro, Jim Rice, Rico Petrocelli and Reggie Smith make up the top-eight, in that order.

Mayer is now batting .262 with an .874 OPS in the big leagues. He was batting .271 with an .818 OPS with Triple-A Worcester prior to his promotion.

MLB Pipeline has Mayer ranked as the No. 8 prospect in baseball. And while he is playing third base with Alex Bregman injured, he is still ranked as the No. 2 shortstop prospect in the game.

