Detroit Tigers' Hurler on Wrong Side of Team History on Friday Night
The Detroit Tigers were shutout by the Milwaukee Brewers 10-0 on Friday night at Comerica Park.
The loss dropped the Tigers to 31-32 on the season while the win moved the Brewers to 37-26.
Tigers' starting pitcher Reese Olson was shelled in defeat, giving eight earned runs over just 4.0 innings. He allowed 12 hits and is now 1-7 on the year.
Olson was also on the wrong side of some team history in the performance.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast on social media:
Reese Olson is the 6th Tigers pitcher ever and the first since David Price in 2014 to allow 12+ hits and 8+ ER in 4 or fewer IP.
It's been a stark fall for Olson, who allowed just 12 earned runs over his 10 starts. He's now allowed 13 earned runs over his last two.
The 24-year-old Olson has made 33 career appearances, going 6-14 with a 3.77 ERA. Though he's struggled lately, he still has a good upside and can contribute to the Tigers as they come out of this rebuild.
The Tigers and Brewers will play each other again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Freddy Peralta will get the ball for Milwaukee while Casey Mize pitches for Detroit.
Peralta is 4-3 this year with a 3.74 ERA while Mize is 1-3 with a 4.70 ERA. It's his first season back since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022.
The two teams will wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon.
