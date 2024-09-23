Detroit Tigers On Verge of Making History Not Seen in Last 13 Years

the Tigers were 10 GB of a postseason spot thru 118 games



4 teams have made the postseason after being 10+ games out of a postseason spot after 115+ games played:



2011 Cardinals (latest 10 GB: 133g)

1964 Cardinals (124)

1951 Giants (115)

1930 Cardinals (117)



