Eugenio Suárez Draws Interest From Intriguing NL Central Suitor

The Seattle Mariners need to make a move to improve their roster if they want to get back to the ALCS and have a chance to win the World Series in 2026. They kept Josh Naylor but also failed to re-sign Jorge Polanco, who left for the New York Mets.

Eugenio Suarez is still out there, and the Mariners have been showing trade interest in Brendan Donovan, so there are still options, but it's time to strike and make the roster better.

According to latest rumors from MLB.com, Suarez has received a lot of interest this offseason, including from an unexpected team in the National League Central, the Pittsburgh Pirates.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Will Suarez Bolt For NL Central?

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Suarez would be an interesting fit in Pittsburgh, and if they sign him, they would be showing that they have every intent to take a step forward in 2026. That could also get them out of last place in the NL Central this season.

For the Mariners, this loss would sting, and they would have to double their efforts to trade for Donovan and give the St. Louis Cardinals the best possible offer.

General manager Justin Hollander said earlier this offseason that he is open to bringing Suarez back to Seattle on a new contract, so chances of him returning are not zero just yet.

They need some power in their lineup after the departure of Polanco. Third base is a hole for them, and even though they have some young players ready to step up, having somebody that is proven would make a lot of sense as they look to take the next step in 2026.

Suarez hit 49 home runs last year and had a clutch blast in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Toronto Blue Jays last fall. But the Pirates are a team that has been showing interest for much of the offseason and could be an interesting fit for them.

We'll see where he ultimately ends up. The Pirates can't be counted out as they look for upgrades, but neither can the Mariners, who are obviously still open to having him back in Seattle for 2026.

There are still plenty of very solid free agents available, and Suarez could receive a good contract.

More MLB: Nationals Sign 8-Year MLB Veteran After Mariners Release