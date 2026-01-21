Red Sox Linked To Mariners $66 Million Slugger After Losing Alex Bregman

The Seattle Mariners should be looking to re-sign Eugenio Suárez in free agency this winter.

Suárez is one of the best sluggers left on the market this winter. He's also projected to sign for less than $25 million a season, which should fit the Mariners very well. Suárez would fill Seattle's biggest roster void at third base.

But there are bound to be other suitors in the race for the slugger. Teams like the Los Angeles Angels and Pittsburgh Pirates could take a shot on Suárez this offseason.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly listed the Boston Red Sox as one of the top suitors for Suárez after they lost Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs in free agency.

Eugenio Suárez would fit perfectly at third base for the Red Sox

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) singles in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

"However, at the beginning of the offseason, the debate surrounding the Red Sox was whether they would be better off letting Alex Bregman walk and signing a middle-of-the-order power bat like Kyle Schwarber or Pete Alonso," Kelly wrote. "Now that all three have signed elsewhere, an otherwise strong lineup feels like it's lacking a cleanup hitter.

"Suárez would fit the bill for the Red Sox, taking over as their third baseman and providing elite power production for a relatively short commitment. He feels like someone who would make a killing hitting at Fenway Park, and indeed he has four homers and 14 RBI in just 10 career games in Boston."

The Red Sox might need Suárez more than the Mariners do. Boston is chasing the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees in the American League East. They've lost their star third baseman and it's likely going to hard to find somebody better than Bregman.

As a result, opting for the next best fit in Suárez makes the most sense. He's a slugger with the ability to club 50 home runs in a season if he's playing half his games at Fenway Park.

Either way, adding Suárez on a two-year deal would make a lot of sense for the Red Sox, but it would be bad news for the Mariners.

More MLB: Mariners Predicted To Lose $66 Million Slugger To Pirates In Free Agency